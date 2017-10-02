Air Cargo World celebrates 75th Anniversary, new look for website

Air Cargo World is proud to announce its 75th year as the leading source for air logistics news. Not only does this milestone mark a major achievement for the publication itself, but also for the history of business journalism.

Since being founded as Air Transportation in 1942, the world’s first air cargo magazine has maintained an unbroken line of publications for three-quarters of a century. The magazine launched while America was in its tenth month of World War II, and the airfreight industry was still in its infancy.

Today known as Air Cargo World, the magazine published by Royal Media Group has more than 20,000 subscribers in 184 countries, making it the largest-circulation magazine in the air cargo arena.

The 75th Anniversary issue of Air Cargo World, released to subscribers today, includes a timeline of events covered in the magazine from 1942 to the present. Upcoming issues through September 2018 will revisit old stories covered in the original magazine, placed in the context of today’s development to show how the issues have evolved.

“Through changes great and small, Air Cargo World has been a constant in the airfreight industry, and all of us at the magazine and Royal Media are proud to celebrate this milestone,” said JJ Hornblass, Air Cargo World’s publisher. “We look forward to continuing the legacy of this important publication.”

To further celebrate this milestone, Air Cargo World has launched a revamped version of its website, AirCargoWorld.com. The site has been completely re-imagined with new graphics, as well as extensive improvements to its website navigation and layout for a more user-friendly experience. The new structure and layout aims to provide readers a more intuitive experience, making it easier to discover the top news within the air cargo industry.

Further, as part of this 75th Anniversary celebration, Air Cargo World has donated its archive of back issues to The Museum of Flight (www.museumofflight.org) in Seattle. The donation was made in honor of Robert V. Dahl, the managing director of Air Cargo Management Group, the unit of Royal Media the operates Air Cargo World, and a long-time executive in the airfreight industry. To access the archive, visit the the museum’s library at The Museum of Flight.

