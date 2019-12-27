Air cargo’s top 3 tech trends of 2019

Although 2019 was a challenging year for air cargo, it did see an exponential boom in the design and application of several disruptive technological products. Air cargo is often bemoaned as sorely lagging in digitalization, but 2019 could be remembered as a turning point for the industry.

This year, air cargo had to not only evolve to meet booming e-commerce, perishable and specialty cargo demands anticipated to carry on into 2020, but also had to accommodate shifting production and trade lanes for these products amid uncertain trade environments and consumer expectations.

Taking this time to reflect on the past twelve months, read on for the top 3 tech trends Air Cargo World saw over the course of 2019.

