Air Europa selects WFS for cargo handling at 9 European airports

Spanish carrier Air Europa, has chosen Paris-based cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) as its cargo handling partner at nine major airports across Europe.

Commencing this month, the three-year contract gives WFS responsibility for handling the airline’s cargo volumes in Amsterdam (AMS), Brussels (BRU), Frankfurt (FRA), London Gatwick (LGW), London Heathrow (LHR), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Paris Orly (ORY), and Milan Malpensa (MXP), as well as Air Europa’s Madrid (MAD) hub.

In Italy, Air Europa will be handled in WFS’ new cargo terminal at MXP which opened earlier this year.

