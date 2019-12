LOS ANGELES – Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s Eric Mauroux, director verticals and global head of perishables, gave Air Cargo World a snapshot of shifting global perishables markets over the past year and how they will likely evolve into 2020 at this year’s Cool Chain Association Americas conference. While the broader perishables market has seen an increase in volumes over the past several months, Africa has outperformed expectations.

Watch the full video interview here.

