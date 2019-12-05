Latest News

Air France-KLM no longer set to acquire a stake in Virgin Atlantic

Caryn Livingston

While the trans-Atlantic joint venture between Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic is set to move forward following its Nov. 21 regulatory approval, Air France-KLM announced on Wednesday that it no longer seeks to acquire a stake in Virgin Atlantic as part of the deal.

The Air France-KLM statement clarified that the acquisition of a Virgin Atlantic stake “is no longer necessary” to the JV, and that the agreement the airlines are negotiating will not be impacted by the decision.

The planned JV is designed to enhance the trans-Atlantic capacity of the U.S.-based Delta Air Lines, as well as that of European carriers Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM. To that end, Virgin Atlantic Cargo and Delta Cargo announced earlier this year that they will increase flight frequencies between Gatwick (LGW), Heathrow (LHR) and Manchester (MAN) airports to U.S. destinations beginning in 2020, and also opened a new joint export facility at LHR.

Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

