Air France says expect delays in light of today’s strikes

Today, Air France expects delays in its flight schedules due to continued strikes from ten of its pilot, cabin crew and staff unions. The carrier indicated on the company website: “It remains too early to ascertain the potential outcome of the effects this strike might have on our flight schedule,” so the potential for supply chain disruptions to the carrier’s cargo clients have yet to be determined.

The airline reported that 31.6 percent of its pilots, 28.3 percent of its cabin crew and 20.4 percent of its ground staff will be participating in today’s strike. While these labor actions will affect 80 percent of Air France’s long-haul flights and 70 percent of its medium-haul flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle, the carrier said it expected most of the flights will remain on schedule.

Eleven of the airline’s unions have held two strikes this year already, in February and March. Across the board, the various unions are requesting a 6 percent raise, but the airline says it cannot concede to this wage increase if it hopes to sustain growth.

Any flights operated by Air France-KLM-Martinair’s partnering carriers – other than Air France or Joon – are not subject to change. The airline says it is offering rebooking options at no cost, but has not yet indicated how the strikes could affect its cargo operations.

The unions said they intend to strike again next Tuesday, April 3, and the following Saturday, April 7.

