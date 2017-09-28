Air Partner caps strong half-year earnings with SafeSkys acquisition

A strong aircraft brokerage market pushed Air Partner’s gross profits for the first six months of 2017 up to £18.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 12.2 percent. Freight-driven operating profits were up 88.6 percent to £0.6 million during the same period.

Air Partner’s chief executive, Mark Briffa enthused about the company’s “encouraging first half performance,” noting that Air Partner was pushing ahead with, “organic and acquisition opportunities.”

One such acquisition, announced this week by the global aviation services group, was SafeSkys Ltd., an environmental and air traffic control (ATC) services provider for both U.K. and international airports. As part of Air Partner’s Consulting and Training division, SafeSkys’ ATC and environmental activities will extend the group’s capabilities, scale and international presence in aviation safety.

SafeSkys specialist activities in sectors core to Aviation Safety make SafeSkys a great acquisition for Air Partner, adding to our capabilities in managed services, consulting and training, and extending our activities with the Airport customers,” said Briffa.

Like This Post

Bookmark