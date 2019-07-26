AirAsia consolidates Thailand cargo capacity through Teleport, Triple i Logistics JV

Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia’s digital cargo and logistics platform company, Teleport, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Triple i Logistics, the company that manages air cargo services on behalf of Air Asia Thailand and AirAsia X Thailand, establishing a joint venture to integrate cargo capacity in Thailand.

Under the terms of the agreement, the JV between Teleport and Triple i Logistics will serve to integrate cargo capacity for AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia X Thailand, AirAsia said in a statement yesterday. Integration of these companies’ cargo capacity is expected to be complete by January 2020.

The move is the first step in consolidating the belly space capacity across AirAsia group airlines, according to AirAsia.

