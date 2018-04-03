AirBridgeCargo adds scheduled service at Rickenbacker Airport

Moscow-based AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC) is the latest airline to add scheduled service at U.S.-based Rickenbacker Airport (LCK) in Columbus.

ABC will operate the scheduled flights aboard its fleet of 747 freighters, with its first flight scheduled to arrive at the cargo-centric airport on April 5. The scheduled service calls for the flights to continue on Thursdays, ex-Moscow, and to return to its hub at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO) via Belgium’s Liège Airport (LGG).

“Rickenbacker’s strengths, such as proximity to distribution centers of various companies, including the fashion and apparel industries; airport and ground handling infrastructure and facilities; and the existing network of partners in the Columbus Region, ensure we can provide our clients with reliable and efficient service,” said ABC’s general director Sergey Lazarev.

Other carriers with scheduled freighter service to the airport include Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and Etihad Cargo. The airport also hosts several operators that offer charter services.

