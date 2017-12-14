AirBridgeCargo, DHL Global Forwarding successfully test RKN containers

AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC) has completed its multi-modal shipment trial for Deutsche Post DHL Group’s ocean- and air-forwarding arm DHL Global Forwarding, using Envirotainer’s RKN active cargo container.

The trial tested the container for delivery of healthcare products from Moscow to Miami using Good Distribution Practice (GDP) cool chain standards. During the trial, which took place on Nov. 24, the RKN container was transported aboard an ABC 747 freighter on its direct route to Chicago. In Chicago, ABC representatives monitored offloading to a refrigerated truck for transportation to Miami. Once in Miami, the container was transferred to Managua in Nicaragua by another carrier.

“With ABC only developing temperature-sensitive solutions for less than a year, it is a huge achievement to be chosen to provide dedicated lift of healthcare products, which will improve the quality of life for people of the Republic of Nicaragua when we commence the delivery of vaccines in 2018,” said Fedor Novikov, ABC’s global director, pharma.

ABC gained Envirotainer QEP accreditation at its Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport hub and in Dallas in September, and has since also earned accreditations for its online stations in Milan, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Like This Post

Bookmark