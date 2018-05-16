AirBridgeCargo, PACTL sign MOU to cooperate with pharma customers in China

To capture some of the growing pharmaceutical air cargo business in China, AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC) and Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co., Ltd (PACTL) today signed a “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) to cooperate on providing handling services for time- and temperature-sensitive shipments, such as pharma cargo.

Under the MOU, both parties agreed to “develop, expand and promote business cooperation” in the area of cool-chain logistics, which corresponds to a strategic cooperation agreement between Russia-based ABC and the Shanghai Airport Authority that was signed last September.

The agreement concentrates on “the enhancement of operations for pharmaceutical shipments by optimizing internal procedures, strengthening personnel skills, and leveraging innovative IT technologies” so that the carrier and ground handler can deliver superior customer service to pharma shippers

“The pharmaceutical sector sets the high level of expectations for all supply chain stakeholders,” said Sergey Lazarev, general director of ABC Airlines, “Understanding the need for high-end services our customers expect us to provide, we work with forward-thinking and trustworthy partners.”

Christian Haug, vice president of PACTL, said, “Now it’s the right time to collaborate with AirBridgeCargo,” considering that Both ABC and PACTL have already earned IATA’s CEIV-Pharma certification. The PACTL “Cool Center,” Haug added, offers 3,500 square meters of temperature-sensitive capacity and can handle up to 100,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

ABC has steadily expanded its footprint in China since making Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) one of its first air cargo stations in China. Currently, the carrier operates more than 20 weekly flights to PVG.

