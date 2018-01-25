Airforwarders Association partners with TIACA

The industry organizations Airforwarders Association (AfA) and The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) are partnering up to act as joint advocates for the aviation industry with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that formalizes an alliance between the associations.

Under the MoU, TIACA’s secretary general Vladimir Zubkov will attend the AfA’s board meeting during upcoming AirCargo 2018, to be held Feb. 18-20 in Austin, Texas, and the AfA board will attend TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum in Toronto.

According to the organizations, the MoU is only the “first stage” of the alliance. Going forward, the associations plan to participate in each other’s events, organize joint events, exchange information on relevant industry activities and events, and continually consult and cooperate with one another on important industry topics.

