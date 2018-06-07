Alibaba to invest US$1.5 billion in Hong Kong International Airport facility

Last week, Alibaba released plans to expand the network of its logistics arm, Cainiao, into Asia, Europe and the Middle East, underpinning its international e-commerce expansion effort. Yesterday, the company released its plans to drop US$1.5 billion on a logistics center project at China’s Southern-most hub, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Our sister publication Cargo Facts gives an in-depth report. Follow the link below to read the full story.
Like This Post
Is Alibaba’s new joint venture at Hong Kong International Airport a game changer?