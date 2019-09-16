Amazon Air begins daily service to ATL

Daily Amazon Air flights to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport (ATL) began last week on Sept. 12, ATL confirmed to Air Cargo World.

The inaugural service was operated by ABX Air, a subsidiary carrier of Air Transport Services Group, using a 767-200 freighter. Amazon Air flights also began operating at St. Louis Airport (STL) last week, while service is scheduled to open at Fort Worth Alliance Airport (AFW) next month.

Amazon’s logistics operations in the southeastern United States this year have scaled up rapidly in 2019. The e-commerce giant was approved in May to invest $100 million in Florida’s Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL), and its Tampa footprint has also grown with Atlas Air’s lease of former United Airlines facilities at Tampa International Airport (TPA). Atlas’ Southern Air subsidiary operates Amazon’s 737 freighters between TPA and other gateways including Chicago’s Rockford Airport (RFD) and Houston (IAH).

