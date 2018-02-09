Amazon becomes more like an integrator with new program

In recent years, Seattle-based e-tailer Amazon has doubled-down on the expansion of its supply chain and fulfillment infrastructure, launching a dedicated freighter network, and enlarging the reach of its own-operated last-mile delivery services to include some 37 U.S. cities. Many in the air freight industry have long believed that it would only be a matter of time before Amazon began selling capacity across its delivery network – and now it looks as if that day may arrive sooner than expected. Amazon is piloting a new service called “Shipping with Amazon” (SWA), an indication that the e-commerce giant is moving closer to becoming an integrator in its own right. Our sister publication, Cargo Facts reports:

Like This Post

Bookmark