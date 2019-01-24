Latest News

American Airlines’ 2018 profits down, but record cargo volume made

American Airlines Cargo released its 2018 results in which net profit decreased, but traffic tonnage broke a new record of 90,700 tonnes. It also increased its cargo ton miles (TCMs) from 2,788 to 2,908 million – a four percent increase year-over-year.

The carrier some major hurtles over the year, including the impact of increased fuel costs as well as being forced to cancel 2,100 flights due to Hurricane Florence. Its full-year net profit for 2018 was US$1.4 billion, or $2.1 billion excluding net special items, which are both down from 2017, in which its figures were $1.9 and 2.4 billion respectively.

The traditionally passenger-focused airline made significant investments in its cargo business over the year, with four new  connecting the United States to Europe and a service to Cuba.

In October 2018, it invested in its European foothold with the launch operations at Worldwide Flight Services’  new Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) cargo terminal.

 

