Latest News

American Airlines Cargo begins iCargo platform rollout 

Chelsea Toczauer

American Airlines Cargo is the latest carrier to adopt the iCargo platform, developed by IBS Software, as the carrier aims to modernize its business practices and improve customers’ cargo shipping experience. 

American launched the first phase of the roll out for its new end-to-end iCargo management system at the beginning of this month, on Oct. 1. The new system will replace the majority of American Airlines Cargo’s existing technology for sales, operations, customer service and warehouse management and will reduce the number of its systems from 90, down to less than 10.  

“The technology changes are complex and massive, but the work to support people through this kind of journey is just as complex and has been a priority for us,” said Jessica Tyler, Vice President Strategy and Development for American Airlines Cargo. 

A team of more than 700 people across 300 locations globally and more than 150 business, technology and vendor partners at the airline’s new headquarters in Ft. Worth, TX supported the implementation process. The new technology will impact more than 8,000 team members in cargo and airport operations and 30,000 customers worldwide. 

2 - Readers Like This Post
Share
Chelsea Toczauer

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

Loading More

More in Americas

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019