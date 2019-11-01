American Airlines Cargo begins iCargo platform rollout 

American Airlines Cargo is the latest carrier to adopt the iCargo platform, developed by IBS Software, as the carrier aims to modernize its business practices and improve customers’ cargo shipping experience.

American launched the first phase of the roll out for its new end-to-end iCargo management system at the beginning of this month, on Oct. 1. The new system will replace the majority of American Airlines Cargo’s existing technology for sales, operations, customer service and warehouse management and will reduce the number of its systems from 90, down to less than 10.

“The technology changes are complex and massive, but the work to support people through this kind of journey is just as complex and has been a priority for us,” said Jessica Tyler, Vice President Strategy and Development for American Airlines Cargo.

A team of more than 700 people across 300 locations globally and more than 150 business, technology and vendor partners at the airline’s new headquarters in Ft. Worth, TX supported the implementation process. The new technology will impact more than 8,000 team members in cargo and airport operations and 30,000 customers worldwide.

2

- Readers Like This Post