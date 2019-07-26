Latest News

American Airlines’ cargo revenue falls 15% in Q219

American Airlines’ cargo traffic fell 16.2% during the second quarter to 644 million cargo ton miles, or about 940 million freight tonne kilometers, leading to a 15.4% decline in cargo revenue, the company said this week during its earnings call. 

“Our cargo yields were slightly higher during the quarter, but year-over-year scheduled reductions and falling demand in Asia and Europe markets meant that cargo revenue fell 15.4% to $221 million despite that increase in yields,” Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said during the call. Year-to-date, the carrier’s cargo revenue is down 10.1% to $439 million. 

Overall, the carrier reported $12 billion in revenue for Q2, with net profit of $662 million. 

See also: LATAM, Delta June traffic remains weak in volatile market climate 

  Like This Post
Share

More in Carriers

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019