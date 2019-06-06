American Airlines launching two new US-Germany routes for summer 2019

Today, American Airlines announced that it will launch additional widebody service to Germany for summer 2019. The two new routes include one from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Munich (MUC), and one from Philadelphia (PHL) to Berlin Tegel Airport (TXL).

American Airlines will operate the DFW-MUC route daily through October 26 using a 787-800, beginning today. The seasonal route will provide the carrier a second widebody flight in addition to its year-round A330-200 service between Charlotte (CLT) and MUC, which launched in March of this year. A spokesperson for American Airlines Cargo estimated the route offers 20-25 tons of capacity, depending on passenger loads and weather.

For the second route connecting PHL to TXL, American Airlines will utilize a 767-300 four-times weekly. Service for this route is scheduled to begin starting tomorrow, June 7. The service will provide increased capacity for the machinery, pharmaceutical, electronics and perishables industries housed in Berlin, and offer between 10-15 tons of cargo capacity, again, depending on passenger loads and weather.

Earlier this year, the carrier also announced the launch of another summer service between Dublin (DUB) and DFW. In addition to these new summer routes, the carrier said it will soon introduce a new service from PHL to Bologna (BLQ), Italy, as well as a service connecting Miami (MIA) to Cordoba (COR), Argentina.

