WCS 2018: An inside look at Southwest Cargo

DALLAS — As a last stop in Dallas following this week’s World Cargo Symposium, the Air Cargo World team received a tour of locally-based Southwest Airlines’ cargo operations at Dallas Love Field (DAL).

The carrier is scheduled to launch its new Southwest Cargo Suite (SCS) on March 25, which will allow it to begin international cargo service between the United States and Mexico in May. During the tour, we got to see how the carrier handles cargo, including perishables like seafood and flowers as well as e-commerce-related goods, across its extensive domestic network.

Visit our sister publication, Cargo Facts, to view the larger story and our complete photo gallery of Southwest Airlines’ cargo operations in Dallas.

