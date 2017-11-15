ANA first Japan-based carrier to earn CEIV-Pharma cert

Interest in developing a more reliable cool-chain in Asia continued this month, as All Nippon Airways (ANA) became the first Japan-based airline to earn IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Pharmaceuticals (CEIV-Pharma) certification.

The accreditation was awarded to ANA’s largest cargo operation, located at Narita International Airport, near Tokyo. In order to obtain this certification, ANA had to clear a check list comprised of approximately 250 audit items.

To earn the cert, ANA said it implemented numerous supply chain enhancements, such as a new organizational structure, training programs, quality management and creation of a new handling manual. Last autumn, ANA said it developed the product “PRIO IB Fixed Temp,” a service for temperature-controlled product transportation, and “will continue to strengthen the quality of pharmaceutical handling to meet customer’s needs.”

The CEIV Pharma Certification seeks to provide a high quality handling process, protecting the product quality during the transportation from environmental factors such as temperature excursions. According to IATA, the CEIV certification encompasses, and in some cases exceeds, existing pharmaceutical standards and guidelines such as the European Union’s Good Distribution Practice (GDP) for Pharmaceutical Products.

