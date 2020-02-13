Announcing the Cargo Airport Growth Summit agenda

Air Cargo World has officially released the agenda for its brand-new event, Cargo Airport Growth Summit, to be held June 3-4 at the Conrad Miami. The Summit is a new opportunity for cargo airport stakeholders to dive into strategies for how to advance air cargo operations at airports.

A few of the exciting sessions at the inaugural Cargo Airport Growth Summit include:

Growing Pains: Preparing Cargo Airports for the Future;

Drones at the Airport: Cases for Integration or Avoidance;

Removing Barriers to E-commerce & Express; and

Defining the Cargo Airport Value Proposition.

Cargo Airport Growth Summit will also feature specialty cargo presentations, followed by an opportunity for conference attendees to break into discussion groups on a variety of cargo topics.

We also invite you to help shape our speaker faculty for Cargo Airport Growth Summit by letting us know which speakers you would like to hear from in our call for speakers.

Register by April 24 to take advantage of early-bird rates! To learn more, visit cargoairportgrowthsummit.com.

