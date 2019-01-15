Announcing the Cargo Facts Asia agenda

This week, our sister publication Cargo Facts released the agenda for the Cargo Facts Asia 2019, to be held in Shanghai on April 15-17 at the Langham Shanghai.

This year’s panel discussions will explore industry trends, opportunities, and challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. With the rise of own-operated networks, increasing China-U.S. trade regulations, and China’s Belt and Road initiative, Cargo Facts Asia 2019 is the platform to discuss the future of air cargo.

A few of the sessions at Cargo Facts Asia 2019 we’re most excited about include:

Meeting the needs of Asia express

Exploring specialty cargo and how e-commerce continues to change the sector

India focus: air cargo’s next frontier

Gateways and trade lanes: an update on Asian infrastructure development

Freighter conversions: fleet planning and sourcing for the Asian market

We invite you to help shape our speaker faculty for Cargo Facts Asia by letting us know which speakers you would like to hear from in our call for speakers.

Register by March 1 to take advantage of early bird rates! To register or learn more, visit http://www.cargofactsasia.com/

We hope to see you in Shanghai!

