Announcing the Jet Fuel Innovation Summit agenda

Last week Air Cargo World’s parent company, Royal Media, announced a new industry opportunity, Jet Fuel Innovation Summit, planned for April 6-7 in Houston. This inaugural event will explore new strategies, technologies, products, and trends in jet fuel and global jet fuel management with a focus on innovation in the industry – a topic not frequently addressed in any other forum.

Today, we are pleased to announce the event’s agenda.

Panel discussions at next year’s Jet Fuel Innovation Summit will explore new strategies, technologies and products in jet fuel with a focus on innovation in the industry. A few of the sessions we’re most excited about include:

Trends in jet fuel consumption and economics

Biofuel – new pathways to market and investment opportunities

Fuel procurement in the automation age

Fuel industry trend data: forecasting the future

Click here to request access to view the full agenda.

We invite you to help shape our speaker faculty for Jet Fuel Innovation Summit 2020 by letting us know which speakers you would like to hear from in our call for speakers.

To learn more — or to register — for this year’s event, visit the Jet Fuel Innovation Summit website at www.jetfuelinnovation.com.

Like This Post