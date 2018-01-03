Asia-Pacific carriers surpass overall industry growth levels in November

Results from the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for November – citing a 9.2 percent year-over-year increase in freight tonne kilometers for the month – confirm other reports from airlines and industry associations that the strong growth story of 2017 saw a revival at year’s end with a robust peak season.

Growth rates for Asia-Pacific airlines slightly outpaced overall growth across the industry for the month, reported by WorldACD as 8.9 percent, y-o-y, in direct tonne kilometers. AAPA cited expansion of new business orders driven by healthy demand from advanced economies as a major factor in Asia-Pacific growth.

AAPA member airlines also added additional freight capacity during the month, for expansion of 4.7 percent, y-o-y, further increasing the load factor by 2.9 percentage points to 69.4 percent.

When December figures are released, AAPA Director General Andrew Herdman said he expects air cargo numbers to continue to reflect the overall strength in the global economy. “In the meantime, the region’s airlines remain focused on effectively managing capacity in response to evolving patterns of market demand as well as improving operational efficiency,” he added.

