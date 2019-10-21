ASL Airlines Belgium, Jettainer ink ULD handling agreement 

ASL Aviation Holdings Group subsidiary ASL Airlines Belgium and Jettainer inked a new unit load device (ULD) deal, the companies announced today. Under the agreement, Jettainer will manage global control and maintenance of the carrier’s ULD fleet over a period of five years, effective immediately.

This will entail the ground handler management of ASL Airlines Belgium’s fleet of approximately 1,500 ULDs utilized across the carrier’s European network, as well as on flights to the U.S., China and Middle East, according to the press release.

Regarding the decision to outsource management of its ULD fleet, ASL Airlines Belgium’s Managing Director, Marc Bollinne, said, “With Jettainer we found the ideal partner to increase the efficiency of ULD handling with additional financial and ecological improvements.”

For Jettainer, the new agreement with ASL Airlines Belgium expands its client portfolio at Liège Airport (LGG). ASL Airlines Belgium is the second Belgium airline the ground handler now serves at the airport following its prior deal with Brussels Airlines, which reflects LGG’s status as a rising hub for cargo.

Beyond this new agreement, Jettainer has also expanded its business in recent deals with American Airlines and WestJet.

