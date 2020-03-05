Atlas Air, MIA join Cargo Airport Growth Summit speaker faculty

Air Cargo World is pleased to announce the expanded speaker faculty for its inaugural Cargo Airport Growth Summit, to be held June 3-4 at the Conrad Miami.

The lineup of air cargo industry veterans speaking at the event has grown to include Gary Wade, Atlas Air’s vice president of security, and Jimmy Nares, who is section chief for aviation marketing at the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and a board member of the Pharma.Aero industry consortium.

Wade joins the panel discussion “Sniffing out trouble: Regulatory issues and security,” to discuss how air cargo airports and stakeholders are implementing new security measures and cooperating to develop better procedures. The discussion will also address how to successfully navigate regulatory issues and the role of technology in adopting new regulations.

Nares joins the opening session discussion on “Growing pains: Preparing cargo airports for the future.” He and other panelists will discuss topical issues facing nearly all major and growing cargo airports, including whether airports are positioned to handle projected growth, the benefits of digital vs. physical infrastructure investments and the scale and impact of capacity issues at airports.

Wade and Nares join a fantastic speaker faculty that includes representatives from LATAM Cargo, Air Transport Services Group, IAG Cargo, Memphis International Airport and many more cargo stakeholders.

For more information or to register for the event, visit cargoairportgrowthsummit.com.

Like This Post