Atlas Air to operate 747F for El Al between Liege and Tel Aviv

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings’ Atlas Air subsidiary will operate a 747-400 freighter for El Al Israel Airlines under a new leasing agreement beginning this month.

The freighter will add capacity on “significant routes” for El Al, and particularly on the route between Belgium’s Liege Airport (LGG) and Tel Aviv (TLV), according to a statement from Atlas.

El Al had earlier operated its own 747 freighter but ceased commercial operations in July 2019. However, the carrier remained committed to its cargo operations, and in October signed on to digital airfreight booking platform cargo.one, making all El Al’s routes departing Germany via TLV and to international destinations available for online booking.

