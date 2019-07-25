Atlas Air Worldwide expanding Kentucky ops with new facility

Today, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings announced the expansion of its northern Kentucky operations with a long-term lease in a new facility in Erlanger, near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG).

Although the company did not specify the purpose of the facility beyond “operations,” job postings for Atlas Air in Kentucky suggest it will be a flight operation and dispatch center. The facility is expected to open in 2021.

Atlas’s current northern Kentucky workforce includes more than 318 employees, based near Erlanger in Florence. Those employees will relocate to Atlas’ new Erlanger facility once it is completed.

As one of the main operators working on behalf of Amazon Air, Atlas has this year announced multiple investments in growing its operations near Amazon hub or gateway airports. Amazon not only recently broke ground on its new, primary hub at CVG, but also proposed a $100 million investment in Lakeland Linder Airport (LAL) near Tampa (TPA), where in April, Atlas acquired United Airlines’ former facilities.

