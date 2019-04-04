Atlas to fly 747-8Fs on behalf of Qantas Freight

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, which has had a long-standing ACMI lease agreement with Qantas Freight for the operation of two 747-400 freighters, said in a statement today that the agreement will be upgauged to cover ACMI leases of two 747-8Fs.

According to flight tracking software FlightAware, the two -400Fs have flown trans-Pacific routes connecting Australia, Asia, and North America. According to Atlas’ statement, the 747-8Fs will operate the same routes beginning in late July.

“Wet-leasing these newer, more efficient Boeing 747-8Fs from Atlas Air will allow us to provide a better service for our customers with additional freight capacity and even greater reliability for time-sensitive shipments,” said Andrew David, CEO of Qantas Domestic and Freight. According to Atlas, the 747-8Fs will begin operating for Qantas once an existing agreement with another Atlas customer expires, while the 747-400Fs operating now for Qantas will go into service for another customer.

