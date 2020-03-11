Attending our conferences with flexibility and care

At Royal Media, Air Cargo World‘s publisher, we take great pride in the value of our exceptional industry conferences and the effort we put into their production. We rightly view our more than a dozen annual conferences as crucial opportunities for business development in our industries.

Equally, we are greatly focused on the health, safety and well-being of our attendees. I want to personally assure you that Royal Media will continue to prioritize your safety when planning and producing our many events, particularly during this coronavirus situation.

Part of that commitment is giving you comfort that your registration for a Royal Media event has the appropriate flexibility considering current circumstances. You can rest assured that any registration for our spring events comes with the guarantee that you will receive a credit should the event be canceled. We also commit to maintaining ongoing and comprehensive communications with you — if we change a conference date, we will let you know as soon as possible, so you can adjust your travel plans.

As of today, we have postponed two of our upcoming conferences: Jet Fuel Innovation Summit will now take place next fall and Cargo Facts Asia will be held May 20-22 in Singapore. Our remaining spring events are keeping their schedules, including the Cargo Airport Growth Summit, June 3-4 in Miami.

All our fall events remain on track.

Over and above this registration guarantee, we have instituted best-in-class health and food safety procedures, and we will continue to employ them as standard practice going forward. Our mandate is to continue to be leaders in health and food safety at our conferences.

For any need or question, we are available to you at +1-619-272-2649 or events@royalmedia.com.

Our events are crucial forums for our industries, and it is incumbent on each of us to keep our industries economically strong. The COVID-19 situation is unique and, in many ways, unprecedented. But we at Royal are committed to you as our client, no matter what the circumstance. Together, we will get through this.

Sincerely yours,

JJ Hornblass

Chief Executive Officer

Royal Media

