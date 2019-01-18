B&H adds second ‘control tower’ at Changi to handle aerospace logistics demand

U.K.-based aerospace logistics company, B&H Worldwide, set up a second “control tower” at its Changi Airport facility in Singapore, reflecting the city-state’s position as one of the fastest-growing aerospace markets in the world, B&H said.

B&H cited recent growth in global aircraft-on-ground (AOG) services as justification for a second 24/7 control tower at SIN. The new control tower will manage B&H’s AOG and time-critical supply chain consignments using the newly designed, next-generation, FirstTrac computer system – a successor to the previous OnTrack system.

Location within the Airport Logistics Park Singapore’s (ALPS) Free Trade Zone at Changi (SIN), the new control tower is an integrated information hub that will enable team members to monitor customer shipments, provide updates and ensure full visibility to all stakeholders.

“This new initiative,” said B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen, “will give customers operating across multiple time-zones even greater confidence in our services. All our global solutions are under-pinned by cutting-edge IT and state-of-the-art facilities.”

Like This Post