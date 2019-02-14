Latest News

B&H, Compass Forwarding sign MOU

British aerospace logistics firm B&H Worldwide inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with New York-based Compass Forwarding in a move that will expand both parties’ global footprints.

The companies’ portfolios of services overlap complementarily; both focus on aerospace industry clients, offering services such as aircraft-on-ground (AOG) desks, airside access, and company materials (COMAT) handling.

The MOU will give Compass access to B&H’s nine offices spanning Eurasia, North and South America, Asia and Oceania, while Compass will provide B&H with “additional coverage in six locations between its American, Brazilian and Middle Eastern operations.”

“In B&H we have a partner that both shares our service philosophy and understands the intricacies of supporting aerospace clients,” said Robert M. Shelala II, director of aerospace for Compass Forwarding.

