BIFA echoes warning that UK, EU are unprepared for no-deal Brexit

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) has warned of the likely negative impact of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without an exit deal in place – a so-called no-deal Brexit – since the possibility emerged. The trade association this week released a statement in support of a Confederation of British Industry finding that few companies have made necessary preparations for a post-Brexit trade environment.

According to the statement, most companies that would be affected have so far not registered for a new government online system designed to protect value added tax (VAT) revenues on foreign parcels under a no-deal Brexit. Robert Keen, BIFA’s director general, advised that the government is failing to sufficiently listen to and support businesses and trade associations in their preparations.

Following the establishment of a new government headed by newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Keen expressed concerns that the government is “intent on the U.K. leaving the E.U. with or without a deal.”

“With less than 100 days to the Brexit deadline, departments in that new government must urgently step up their preparations, engage with and listen to trade associations such as BIFA … and deliver clear advice on how trade will be conducted after Oct. 31, deal or no deal,” Keen added.

