Bolloré extends network to Scandinavia with purchase of Danish forwarder

In a bid to broaden its network into Scandinavian territory, French forwarder Bolloré Logistics purchased a majority stake in the Danish freight forwarder Global Solutions A/S.

This acquisition, the company said, is part of its strategy of “development through external growth.” Bolloré, which has a presence in Norway, will now operate out of two of Global Solutions’ offices at Copenhagen Airport and in Vejle, the Danish firm’s largest logistics hub.

The Global Solutions network has been operating in Denmark for 11 years, with expertise in the airfreight, seafreight and express business, specializing on routes between Europe and Asia.

Henri Le Gouis, CEO of Bolloré’s Europe operations, hinted that the merger may open the French company up to even more global markets. “We will support Danish companies in their international development and logistics projects, particularly in Africa, the continent of the future, with strong market opportunities, where we operate as the first integrated logistics network,” he said.

“We are also aiming to strengthen our range of solutions and services for the Aid & Relief sector, which is strongly represented in Denmark” added David Smith, CEO Northern Europe of Bolloré Logistics

Bolloré, which calls itself “one of the five international freight forwarding and logistics leaders in Europe,” now has 165 sites in 22 countries with a combined staff of 5,500. In Air Cargo World’s most recent “Power 25” list of top forwarders, Bolloré was ranked No. 10 on the global list, in terms of freight tonnage handled in 2016.

