‘Bomb Cyclone’ causing airfreight and logistics disruption across Eastern U.S.

As the so-called ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm moves up the East Coast of the United States today, logistics companies are bracing for disruptions.

SEKO Logistics said that the winter storm was, “disrupting global supply chains, with roads, airports and now [sea]ports being closed across the region.” The logistics company added that ports all across the Northeast were now affected.

FedEx has already warned its customers to expect disruptions for inbound and outbound shipments in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. With hurricane-force winds and up to 18 inches of snow expected in some areas that are not accustomed to wintry weather, and 13 states from South Carolina to Maine under a winter storm warning, disruption could be widespread.

As of 9:30 a.m. EST, UPS’s air network was running on schedule, with minimal – if any – delays, UPS Airlines’ public relations manager Jim Mayer told Air Cargo World. “Next Day Air flights arrived at their destinations earlier this morning, and Second Day Air flights are inbound to UPS air hubs for sorting,” Mayer said.

To the south, UPS said on its website that the storm had caused cancellations of pickups and deliveries in almost 200 Virginia ZIP codes.

With almost all flights out of Boston Logan (BOS) cancelled today, and more than 90 percent of flights at New York’s La Guardia Airport (LGA) canceled, the Northeast U.S. will likely be the hardest-hit region. Airports to the south are already experiencing disruption due to lack of weather-related equipment, as the storm moves north.

Delta Cargo said that it was, “working to prepare for winter weather that is expected to affect the East Coast.” The Atlanta-based carrier has placed embargoes of varying lengths on a number of East Coast airports, including BOS, LGA, Charleston (CHS), Savannah (SAV), Providenc (PVD), Hartford (BDL), Norfolk (ORF), New York-JFK, and Newark (EWR).

