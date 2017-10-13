BRU picks up four weekly Singapore Airlines freighter flights from crowded AMS

Breaking with recent overall industry growth in cargo volumes compared with 2016, cargo traffic at Brussels Airport (BRU) fell by 1.1 percent, year-over-year, in September, but the airport expects the decrease to be partially offset by the addition of new Singapore Airlines Cargo freighter flights that had been flying through Amsterdam.

Four of Singapore Airlines’ eight weekly cargo flights into Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) will move to BRU as Amsterdam has reached its maximum number of allowed movements. Freighter cargo in total tonnes at Brussels declined by 4.4 percent, y-o-y, in September as some airlines departed the airport with the introduction of more stringent noise regulations in BRU.

AirBridgeCargo will also move freighter flights from AMS to Belgium, at Liege Airport, for the same aircraft movement quota reasons. During its winter schedule, ABC will increase its cargo 747 flights to up to 12 per week.

