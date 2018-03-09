Brussels Airport responds to increased cargo demand with facility expansion

The recent surge in demand for air cargo services is putting the squeeze on Brussels Airport (BRU), so it is investing €100 million in expanding its cargo facilities.
The expansion of the cargo processing area, called BRUcargo, is part of a continuing effort to accommodate freight forwarders, like Kuehne + Nagel, as well as ground handlers, such as Swissport Cargo Services and Dnata.
In 2016, the airport made known its intent to invest further in cargo by forming a cargo community organization, called Air Cargo Belgium, and defining objectives to further expand its cargo department in its Strategic Vision 2040 plan.
The 50,000-square-meter “ultramodern logistics buildings” will have direct apron connections for four different carriers, and will be used for shipping and packaging, as well as temporary storage for high-quality, temperature-sensitive products, like pharmaceuticals.
In addition to the new buildings, BRU also intends to make some renovations — transforming existing handling buildings into energy-efficient storage facilities and office spaces.