Latest News

Brussels Airport responds to increased cargo demand with facility expansion

  • Nina Chamlou
  • March 9, 2018
Source: Brussels Airport

The recent surge in demand for air cargo services is putting the squeeze on Brussels Airport (BRU), so it is investing €100 million in expanding its cargo facilities.

The expansion of the cargo processing area, called BRUcargo, is part of a continuing effort to accommodate freight forwarders, like Kuehne + Nagel, as well as ground handlers, such as Swissport Cargo Services and Dnata.

In 2016, the airport made known its intent to invest further in cargo by forming a cargo community organization, called Air Cargo Belgium, and defining objectives to further expand its cargo department in its Strategic Vision 2040 plan.

The 50,000-square-meter “ultramodern logistics buildings” will have direct apron connections for four different carriers, and will be used for shipping and packaging, as well as temporary storage for high-quality, temperature-sensitive products, like pharmaceuticals.

In addition to the new buildings, BRU also intends to make some renovations — transforming existing handling buildings into energy-efficient storage facilities and office spaces.

