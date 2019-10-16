Latest News
Brussels launches new perishables management app on BRUCloud 

Chelsea Toczauer

 Brussels Airport’s (BRU) cargo division advanced its digital and perishable capabilities today with the pilot launch of a digital “Perishable Management App” on its open data sharing BRUCloud platform.   

The new Perishable Management application is intended to simplify work for the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) and forwarders by offering a central, digital platform for all communication and document exchange related to the inspection process of perishables. The application is accessible via mobile device and will also allow FASFC and forwarders the ability to track the inspection status of shipments in real time.  

Further details regarding the new addition to BRU’s BRUCloud are forthcoming. 

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

