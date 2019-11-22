BUD Cargo City handling facility completed

The handover of the new BUD Cargo City handling building at Budapest Airport (BUD) took place today, the airport announced. The new facility includes 16,600 square meters of warehouse space and 4,600 square meters of office space. The handling building is scheduled to begin operations on Jan. 6, 2020.

The handover of the Cargo City’s forwarder building, which will add an additional 7,500 square meters of warehouse space and 3,650 square meters of office space, is expected in late January. Operations at the forwarder building are scheduled to begin in February.

According to the statement, BUD Cargo City also includes an adjacent apron of 32,000 square meters, large enough to handle loading and unloading procedures of two 747-8 freighters simultaneously.

In 2018, BUD handled about 146,000 tonnes of cargo, the airport said. With the new Cargo City, handling capacity at the airport will grow to 250,000 tonnes per year.

