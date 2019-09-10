Canada greenlights cargo facilities expansion at Winnipeg Airport

The Government of Canada announced a major federal investment of C$30.4 million (US$23.14 million) to increase air cargo capacity at Winnipeg International Airport (YWG). The move is intended to support the efficient movement of Canadian goods to international markets.

Air cargo capacity at YWG will be increased through the construction of a 13,000-square-meter cargo logistics facility that will include space for cold storage and perishables commodities, live animal handling, expanded air cargo capacity and additional space for aircraft, according to a TIACA release.

The new facilities will increase space for the goods of producers in multiple industries, including e-commerce, agricultural livestock, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and aerospace. It also will improve the efficiency and affordability of air resupply out of Winnipeg for remote and Northern communities.

Beyond supporting volumes of goods moving through the airport, the infrastructure project is expected to create an estimated 630 jobs during construction in the area.

The development continues YWG’s expansion efforts, which began earlier this year, to increase cargo capacity in support of volumes at the airport.

