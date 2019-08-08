Canada invests in cargo expansion at Moncton Airport

Canada’s government is investing in cargo expansions at Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM) in New Brunswick, Transport Canada announced yesterday.

The government announced an investment of CA$8.34 million (US$6.30 million) to improve cargo infrastructure at YQM and “move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.” The investment will go toward:

Expansion of Apron 8 to allow for more cargo flights without impacting passenger traffic;

Expansion of the de-icing pad for de-icing of both cargo and passenger aircraft;

A new de-icing fluid management system; and

Road reconstruction and overhaul to connect the airport apron with cold storage and cargo staging facilities.

Transport Canada said in its statement that the expansion is designed to support growing exports of Canadian products, including live and fresh seafood, and to generate new overseas trade for the region. The United States is the largest export market for New Brunswick seafood, with other top markets including Japan, China, the Dominican Republic, Belgium and Vietnam, according to a 2017 report from New Brunswick’s government.

Most of the current cargo activity at YQM is undertaken by integrators and those operating on their behalf, including Cargojet, FedEx, Purolator and UPS. WestJet Cargo also has operations at the airport.

