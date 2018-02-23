Cargo demand boosts Atlas to record-high Q4 earnings

As one of the major carriers flying cargo for e-tail giant Amazon, it was no surprise that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) had a terrific fourth quarter in 2017. But even those familiar with the meteoric rise of the carrier had to be impressed with yesterday’s Q4 performance report, showing net income rising by more than 600 percent, year-over-year, to US$209.5 million – a new record – while operating income for the quarter rose 5.2 percent to $106.7 million.

All three of the company’s business segments showed positive gains, with revenue and direct contribution well up for ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. Total block hours increased 17.7 percent on the back of a 28.3 percent increase in ACMI flying (which includes CMI).

Read more about AAWW’s stunning performance in our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

Like This Post

Bookmark