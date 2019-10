Brandon Fried was appointed to serve as the Executive Director of the Airforwarders Association in November 2005. Brandon has more than 38 years of experience in the air freight industry. He started his career as a sales representative in Los Angeles. He then moved to Washington, D.C. where he began, owned and operated the Washington office of a global freight forwarder specializing in time definite air cargo transportation. He also writes a monthly column, the Forwarder's Forum for Air Cargo World Magazine.