Cargo loader sparks blaze at HKIA [VIDEO]

During loading of American Airlines flight 192 from Hong Kong to Los Angeles today, an external piece of loading equipment next to the aircraft caught fire, which spread to a pallet that contained non-hazardous goods.

One ground worker sustained non-life threatening injuries, but no passengers or crew members were onboard the 777-300ER. In videos taken of the event at Hong Kong International Airport (see below), flames can be seen spreading close to the open cargo door of the aircraft, but the fire was subsequently extinguished by fire crews at the scene. The flight was cancelled.

Maintenance crews are still evaluating whether the aircraft sustained any damage, American Airlines told Air Cargo World.

The video below was shared by South China Morning Post:

