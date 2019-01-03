Cargo-Partner plows ahead with logistics facility in Slovenia

Austrian logistics services company Cargo-Partner is on track to finish its Slovenia logistics facility – which began construction in June 2018 – by this summer.

The 82,000-square-foot “iLogistics Center” will be located directly next to Ljubljana Airport (LJU) – previously known as Brnik Airport – a regional hub that receives most of its traffic from routes connecting the Slovenian capital to Frankfurt, Zurich, London and Brussels.

“We believe that this special location near Brnik Airport and the ports of Koper and Trieste will remain an important gateway from Asia and to the Mediterranean Sea,” said Viktor Kastelic, managing director of Cargo-Partner in Slovenia.

The Slovenian economy is highly dependent on foreign trade. Following European Union countries, which make up two-thirds of its total trade, China is its biggest non-European importer.

Cargo-Partner has been developing its Eurasian network with recent investments in similar iLogistics centers in Bulgaria and Slovakia, as well as in Southeast Asian countries – most recently, Thailand. Its services target shippers in fashion, foodstuff, technology, automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

