Cargo puts Fraport on track to meet 5 percent growth targets for 2017

Fraport’s executive board chairman Stefan Schulte said that, based on performance over the first nine months of the year, the airport operator is “absolutely on course to achieve our annual targets.”

The company expects to meet its 5 percent growth target for 2017, in part, due to a strong increase in cargo volumes, up 5.1 percent, year-over-year, for the first nine months, reaching 1.6 million tonnes at Frankfurt airport.

Strong cargo volumes were a factor in driving what Fraport called, “a significant 13.7 percent rise in group revenue to €2.23 billion.”

At the other air hubs operated by Fraport, Lima’s airport saw a nine-month y-o-y downturn in volume of 0.3 percent, as this year’s El Niño weather event pushed back agricultural exports, which make up an important segment of the country’s agricultural output.

Delhi and Xi’an, Fraport’s two other airports with significant cargo operations, both saw double-digit increases in airfreight volumes, up 14.6 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively.

