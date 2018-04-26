CargoLogicAir launches Atlanta, Dubai, Hong Kong services

U.K.-based cargo carrier CargoLogicAir (CLA) launched new 747 freighter services to Atlanta, Dubai and Hong Kong. Its new Atlanta flight will be its first direct connection from Atlanta to London, adding to its two services from London to Mexico City via Harfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), which were launched in August of last year.

Its summer schedule will include new bi-weekly direct services from Stansted to Hong Kong via Dubai, as well as two direct Hong Kong-Stansted frequencies.

“We have a mandate to grow alongside strong demand from our customers in the UK and overseas for all-cargo services to major cargo markets in the U.S, the Middle East and Asia Pacific,” said CEO David Kerr. “Our expansion plans include further additions to our fleet and network to satisfy the clear demand we are seeing for main-deck freighter services from and to the U.K.”

2

- Readers Like This Post

Bookmark