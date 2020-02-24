CargoLogicAir on the brink?

U.K.-based CargoLogicAir (CLA) has idled its freighter fleet and has not operated any scheduled or charter flights since Feb. 9.

Sources familiar with CargoLogicAir tell Cargo Facts that over 100 employees were dismissed this week after financial troubles drove the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to revoke the carrier’s operating license last week. According to LinkedIn, the carrier currently employs 109 persons in the U.K. While the carrier appears to be on the brink of insolvency, and effectively shut down, civil aviation registries do not currently reflect any changes. The CAA registry still lists CLA as a holder of a U.K. air operator certificate. CLA is also still listed as an operating license holder, but the publicly available information has not been updated since Dec. 9.

Read the full story on our sister site, Cargo Facts:

