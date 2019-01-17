Cargolux 747F makes emergency landing after cockpit fire

A Cargolux 747-8F was en route from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Airport (KUL) to Zhengzhou Airport (CGO) in China yesterday, when the plane was forced to return to KUL after the crew reported fire and smoke in the cockpit.

According to a statement from Cargolux, the aircraft landed safely and the crew was able to leave the aircraft unharmed. The KUL runway was closed temporarily until the aircraft was returned to the ramp. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the aircraft remains parked at KUL.

It’s likely the aircraft will remain out of service for some time while the investigation is underway. Previously in January, according to flight tracking software from FlightRadar24 and FlightAware, the aircraft, registered as LX-VCJ, has operated on trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes.

